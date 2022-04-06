SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Wednesday was Illinois Gun Owner Lobby Day.
Gun owners from all over the state went from the Bank of Springfield Center to the steps of the Illinois State Capitol in order to demonstrate to legislators they want gun rights protections.
Numerous legislators and lobbyists spoke at the event.
Those who marched said they want protections from legislation that might infringe on their gun ownership rights.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
