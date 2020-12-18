DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois stepped up in getting more residents to fill the 2020 Census.
Compared to 2010, the self-response rate increased from 70.5% to 71.4%. It is a small increase. To John Kindseth, Decatur's deputy City Manager, that's not bad, but one should take the pandemic into consideration.
"It's [the census] not the first thing one people's mind," Kindseth said.
Kindseth and city leaders have high hopes to see what the census results are for Decatur. There is a chance it won't be what they're expecting.
The deputy city manager said the city "continues to lose population." That can determine how much federal money is distributed to Decatur.
"You can't sit out whenever the census comes along," Kindseth said. "If you're not doing your part, that means our social service agencies are being starved of the resources that they're entitled to."
Plus, the count will reveal if Illinois will keep or lose a congressional seat. Kindseth said there's a chance downstate Illinois could lose a seat and districts will be redrawn.
However, Kindseth is leaning towards optimism. Since there was a higher response rate in the state, the deputy city manager hope the numbers will show in Decatur. One should expect the 2020 Census results during the first quarter of the new year.
