The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,325 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 111 additional deaths.
- Clinton County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 4 females 50s, 7 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 9 males 60s,
7 females 70s, 13 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 8 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 unknown 90s, 2 females 100s
- DeKalb: 1 male 60s
- DuPage: 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 7 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Iroquois: 1 female 90s
- Kane: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- Kendall: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
- Lake: 1 female 70s, 2 males 90s
- LaSalle: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s
- Madison: 1 female 80s
- McHenry: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- Rock Island: 1 male 80s
- St. Clair: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Will: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
- Winnebago: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Out of State: 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 76,085 cases, including 3,349 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
Within the past 24 hours performed 16,617 tests for a total of 416,331. So with 2,325 new cases, that is an infection rate of just under 14 percent.
Gov. pritzker announced Friday that he will no longer be doing daily press briefings on the weekends. Instead IDPH will rjust release the daily numbers during the weekend. Pritzker and Dr. Ezike will return for an update Monday.
