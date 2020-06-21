SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 658 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 23 additional confirmed deaths.
- Champaign County – 1 male 30s
- Cook County – 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 females 50s, 4 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 136,762 cases, including 6,647 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 23,816 specimens for a total of 1,360,784. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 14–June 20 is 2%.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
