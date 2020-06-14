SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 672 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 19 additional confirmed deaths.
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s.
- DuPage County: 1 male 80s.
- Kane County: 1 male 50s.
- Will County: 1 male 60s.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 132,543 cases, including 6,308 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,040 specimens for a total of 1,190,985. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 7–June 13 is 3%.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
