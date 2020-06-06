SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 975 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 72 additional confirmed deaths.
- Boone County: 1 male 70s
- Champaign County: 1 male 40s
- Cook County: 1 teen, 3 males 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s
- Jackson County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Macon County: 1male 70s
- McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 126,890 cases, including 5,864 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,155 specimens for a total of 1,022,074. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 30–June 5 is 5.5%.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov. More information about COVID-19 can be found on the IDPH website at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.
