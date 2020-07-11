SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - For the third day in a row, Illinois reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,195 new cases and 24 additional deaths Saturday.
Increased testing has continued across the state. Labs collected 32,345 tests as Illinois approaches the two million mark in total testing during the pandemic.
The seven-day positivity rate has upped to 3.03 percent, the first time since June 16 that the number has been over three percent.
IDPH has reported a total of 152,921 COVID-19 cases and 7,168 total deaths.
