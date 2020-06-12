SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 595 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 77 additional confirmed deaths.
- Cook County: 2 males 30s, 4 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 5 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+
- DeKalb County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s
- Henry County: 1 female 50s
- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 80s
- Morgan County: 1 male 40s
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s
- Union County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 131,198 cases, including 6,260 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 24,774 specimens for a total of 1,147,101. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 5–June 11 is 4%.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.