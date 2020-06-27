SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 786 new COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths Saturday.
For the third straight day, Illinois health officials conducted more than 30,000 COVID-19 tests.
In total, the state has performed 1,521,189 COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began.
Illinois has reported a total of 141,077 cases and 6,873 deaths.
The state's recovery rate, which is defined as the percentage of individuals who report no symptoms six or more weeks after being tested, is 94 percent, according to IDPH.
