SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois health officials reported 965 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, including six additional deaths.
After three straight days of record-high testing numbers, Illinois scaled back, with 32,113 new tests reported. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the rolling 7-day positivity rate is still at 2.9 percent.
Illinois is reporting a total of 161,575 cases since the start of the pandemic. The state death toll now sits at 7,295.
According to hospitalization data, the state remains near its low watermarks for hospitalizations and ventilator usage since such data became publicly available in April. As of Sunday, 1,356 patients are currently hospitalized in Illinois due to coronavirus, with 320 of those patients in intensive care units.
