ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 646 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths Sunday.
The 15 new deaths reported are the lowest in a single 24-hour period since late March, according to the IDPH. Seven deaths were reported back on March 30.
In total, 141,723 COVID-19 cases have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic. Sunday's deaths bring the state death toll to 6,888.
In the past 24 hours, the state conducted nearly 24,000 tests. Illinois has conducted well over 1.5 million total tests.
