CHICAGO (WAND) - The American Nurses Association Illinois Chapter filed a brief to give courts more information in support of Governor JB Pritzker's statewide stay-at-home order.
The association filed the amicus brief on Wednesday after legal challenges regarding the order were filed. The organization said they are speaking out against the Clay County Circuit Court's discussion on a temporary restraining order.
The organization said they strongly believe the measures taken by the governor are needed to save lives by slowing the spread of COVID-19. They said blocking this would have adverse consequences and go against other guidance put forward by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“To paraphrase the Governor, Illinoisans are in danger as a result of this circuit court decision,” said ISMS President Robert W. Panton, M.D. He added, “We know this isn’t easy for anyone. But blocking the most important steps we’ve taken to fight this pandemic will only result in more people getting sick, and dying.”
“Frontline healthcare workers, including nurses, physicians, and many others, have placed their lives on the line to care for those infected with the coronavirus, and the people of Illinois have sacrificed to help curb the spread. The action taken by the circuit court risks making those sacrifices for nothing,” said ANA-Illinois President Elizabeth Aquino, PhD, RN.
“The Governor’s executive order and critical actions taken by the state under the guidance of IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike have helped ‘flatten the curve’, substantially mitigating the spread of the coronavirus and preventing many deaths,” said IHA President and CEO A.J. Wilhelmi. “Undoing the order will only increase the stress on already burdened hospitals and health systems and dedicated healthcare professionals, jeopardizing the availability of life-saving care to Illinoisans.”
The organization represents the interests of over 14,000 practice registered nurses in Illinois.
The amicus brief was submitted to the Fifth District Appellate Court in Mt. Vernon.
To read the full brief, click here.
