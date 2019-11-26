SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois HIV Care Connect has introduced HIV and Youth web content to support the Y.O.U.T.H. Quiz. This is in advance of Dec. 1, World AIDS Day 2019.
All young people are encouraged to review the content, take the quiz, and earn a chance to win a $25 VISA gift card, regardless of whether they are dealing with HIV.
The quiz is available in a version for young people living with HIV and a version for young people who are HIV-negative.
Y.O.U.T.H. stands for Youth Overcoming Undetected and Treatable HIV.
Once HIV is detected through a blood test, the virus can be successfully treated with anti-HIV medications.
Youth living with HIV are less likely than older individuals living with HIV get care quickly and achieve viral suppression, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Y.O.U.T.H. Quiz is designed to help Illinois youth understand how HIV is transmitted from one person to another and how the virus can be successfully treated with medications.
"The quiz was designed for youth aged 13 to 24; these young people account for 21 percent of new HIV diagnoses in the United States," explained Michael Maginn, HIV project manager for the Illinois Public Health Association, which operates Illinois HIV Care Connect with funding from the Illinois Department of Public Health. "Most HIV diagnoses in this age group occur among people of color who have had male-to-male sexual contact."
