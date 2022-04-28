CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Would you buy a house where Michael Myers was lurking around every corner? One seller hopes so.
A listing for a home in Carlinville features the infamous "Halloween" horror movie franchise boogie man in almost every listing photo.
The 4-bedroom, 4-bath home is listed for $169,000 and is 2,750 square feet.
There is no word on whether Michael will be moved out by the time you move in though.
To see all the photos, click HERE.
