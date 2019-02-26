SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois House Democratic Women's Caucus joined the Senate Women's Caucus and the Coalition of Women Legislators to kick off Women's History Month and announce the first annual Pink Event.
The announcement was made Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Blue Room of the Capitol.
The Pink Event will be held Tuesday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Governor's Mansion.
Everyone attending is asked to wear pink to honor women legislating at the Capitol.
People must RSVP to the event by Thursday, Feb. 28 to make sure you have a spot