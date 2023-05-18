SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A plan capping the monthly cost of insulin at $35 is one step closer to becoming law in Illinois.
State lawmakers helped cap the price of insulin at $100 in 2019. Although, that law only applies to roughly 15% of people under insurance for Illinois state employees.
House Bill 2189 could also require the state to offer a discount program to allow high-risk diabetics to buy insulin at a discounted post-rebate price. Program participants would receive an official card from the state and information about how pharmacies will honor the discount.
The bill language also states that participants would receive instructions on how to request reimbursement from their health insurance if they bought insulin at the full purchase price.
Sponsors said Thursday this could be a game changer for uninsured people and many with high deductible plans.
"I personally had one and had a $5,000 deductible years ago and was paying about $1,000 a month for insulin," said Rep. Jenn Ladisch Douglass (D-Elmhurst). "This kind of program would have been very helpful because the cost of insulin has been very difficult for people and has allowed people to die because of cost."
This plan passed unanimously out of the House Prescription Drug Affordability & Accessibility Committee. The legislation now heads to the House floor for a full vote.
House Bill 2189 received unanimous support in the Senate last week. Sen. Laura Murphy (D-Des Plaines) and co-sponsors said their plan could help 1.3 million Illinoisans.
"You've seen many drug makers have announced that they will be capping their costs at $35 as well," Murphy said. "I applaud their commitment, but I want to ensure that this protection is enshrined in law should these companies ever decide to raise their prices again."
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.