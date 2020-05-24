ILLINOIS (WAND) - With COVID-19 hitting bars and restaurants hard, both the Illinois Senate and House voted to authorize carryout and delivery for mixed drinks.
The bill allows bars and restaurants to put cocktails in tamper-proof containers. Customers can pick them up at the restaurant or have them delivered to their homes.
The bill states that customers must verify that they are at least 21 years old.
The measure breezed through The Senate by a 56-0 margin, and the House passed it by a 104-6 vote.
The bill now now heads to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk, and will take effect immediately if the governor signs the legislation.
According to the Chicago Tribune, the measure also extended liquor licenses for 120 days and delayed license fees for up to six months after restaurants and bars are allowed to reopen to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.