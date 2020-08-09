CHICAGO (WAND) - The Illinois Housing Development Authority put together a new support program to help homeowners unable to pay their rent during the pandemic.
It's called the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA).
To be eligible for ERA:
- Your household income before March 1, 2020 was within the allowable limits.
- You, or an adult member of your household, suffered a loss of income due to COVID-19.
- You missed a rental payment on or after March 1, 2020, and your landlord is willing to participate.
The website will be available on Monday, Aug. 10 at www.era.ihda.org. You will not be able to access the website before then. You have until Aug. 21 to apply. If you have any questions you can call 312-883-2720, or toll-free at 888-252-1119.
