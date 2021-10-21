SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A letter signed by multiple employees at Sangamon County Animal Control is asking for the removal of Director Greg Largent.
This letter comes after allegations of animal abuse and neglect at the facility led to ISP opening an investigation into the facility.
Illinois Humane President Jane McBride actively works with the organization and says this is a step in the right direction for the staff.
"They have witnessed what has gone on there, they understand the business and the like and what needs to be done for the animals," she said. "They have been making their issues known for months, if not a full year. This idea that the county is just hearing of this in the last month is just disingenuous."
The county's statement said they conducted internal investigations and did not hear any of the concerns or information addressed in the letter.
However, an outside organization is also having issues with Largent. McBride claims he withheld cats from getting proper care.
"The fact that they're not releasing these animals to us, I want to know why. We have distributed the test results, we have kept a death toll count and we share that," she said. "That's the kind of information you should be sharing amongst the partnering organizations that are trying to help with this situation. We need to all know what's going on."
The county said currently a vet is at the facility at least four hours a week. McBride believes the care outside organizations can provide is better.
"The clinics that we use are specialty clinics and they have veterinary attendants, they have isolation areas, they have available now experienced veterancies with these cats," McBride said. "We can provide hospitalization, overnight hospitalization. What's going on out there no way compares to what we are able to do."
WAND News is still waiting for a statement from the county on the withheld cats.
The ISP investigation is still ongoing and the latest details will be brought to you as soon as they are made available.
