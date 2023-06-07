(WAND) - An Illinois iLottery player is now a millionaire. The online player won $1 million on Mega Millions.
The winner matched all five numbers, 6-12-23-29-57, to score the $1 million prize in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.
This is now the fourth Illinois Lottery player this year to win a prize of $1 million or more playing Mega Millions.
In total, more than 20,000 winning tickets were sold in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.
The Illinois Lottery encourages winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prize.
Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.
The next Mega Millions drawing is this Friday night, June 9 at 10 p.m (CT). The jackpot is an estimated $240 million.
Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.
