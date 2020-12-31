SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois officials are increasing surveillance for a COVID-19 variant after it was recently discovered in two states.
This comes after the variant was found in Colorado and California. It was first discovered in the United Kingdom.
According to Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the leader of the Illinois Department of Public Health, early data shows this variant may spread more easily and quickly than COVID-19, but there is no evidence of the variant causing more severe illness or death.
There have been no cases of the variant confirmed in Illinois as of Thursday. Increased surveillance in the state involves genetic sequence testing of a larger number of specimens the state has collected.
IDPH said the public will be notified if a case is detected.
"We will continue to work with academic partners, laboratory researchers, physicians, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to monitor for cases," Ezike said.
Health officials said virus mutations are common and can emerge and disappear quickly. Mutations can help a virus spread more easily, change the severity of infections or lead to resistance to treatments and vaccines. There is no information showing the effectiveness of the vaccines has changed as of Thursday.
"Public health experts are working to better understand the potential impact of this variant, including how the variant spreads and how it affects people who are infected," a press release said. "The same measures that have helped protect Illinoisans from COVID-19 will also help protect residents from the variant. Wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet apart from others, avoiding crowds, ventilating indoor spaces, and washing hands frequently remain the best tools for preventing the spread of this virus, no matter the strain."
