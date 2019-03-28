(WAND) - Illinois is now offering driver's licenses and state identification cards in compliance with the federal Real ID Act.
The cards are aimed at protecting identities.
Although the office began issuing the cards in January, they will now be available at all 138 driver services facilities statewide starting Monday.
You must apply in person and provide documents proving your identity, Social Security number and written signature, and two documents showing proof of Illinois residency.
The new cards will be marked with a gold star in the top right corner and will cost $30, the same as current cards.
Residents are not required to get a new driver's license or ID.
You can use a passport when traveling by air or accessing federal buildings instead.