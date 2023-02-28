CHICAGO (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) launched a new coalition on Tuesday in an effort to eliminate viral hepatitis in Illinois.
The Illinois Hepatitis Coalition held its first meeting with the goal of formulating an equity-driven strategic plan to end the viral hepatitis epidemic in the state. The coalition includes clinicians, academic researchers, and community partners among others.
“The number of people in Illinois and across the nation living with hepatitis B and C is continuing to rise,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “The stubborn persistence of these preventable liver diseases demands that we bring together dedicated thought leaders and community partners to reverse these trends and put Illinois on a course to eliminate new cases of these diseases.”
According to the state, recent data shows that cases of hepatitis B and C are on the rise in Illinois.
Viral hepatitis is the leading cause of liver cancer and the most common reason for liver transplantation. An estimated 4.4 million Americans are living with chronic hepatitis.
The disease affects the entire population, but certain populations are at higher risk of certain types of hepatitis, including those who engage in intravenous drug use or children born to such individuals.
For more information about hepatitis diagnoses and treatment, click here.
