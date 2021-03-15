SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The state of Illinois has launched a new rural vaccination pilot program to further expand vaccine accessibility in rural communities.
Next week, more National Guard mobile operations will start popping up in rural communities with the capability to deliver upwards of 1,000 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine per day.
The rural vaccination pilot program will run local vaccination clinics supported by local health departments as a one-stop shop.
The program will first launch in Fayette and Shelby counties, where a combined 2,600 doses will be administered before expanding to additional sites in Moultrie and Clay County later this week.
“While it’s been a long and difficult year, the fact that we now have three incredibly effective and protective vaccines is practically a scientific miracle – and it’s on us to get all three options out to the people of Illinois as quickly and widely as we can,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Our state-supported mass vaccination sites are open to residents of every county, but the rural vaccination pilot program takes availability one step further by bringing the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine directly into regions that have historically had less easy access to healthcare. No community is truly out of this pandemic until every community is, and I’ll deploy every state resource to get all of Illinois across that finish line as soon as possible.”
These mobile teams will be operated by members of the Illinois National Guard in partnership with local health departments, and appointments will be limited to county residents only.
Appointment availability is laid out in the list below according to date, location, address, appointment and doses available:
March 15
Fayette County Health Department
416 W. Edwards, Vandalia, IL
http://www.fayettehealthdept.org/COVID-19.html
1,000 County residents only
March 17-18
Lake Shelbyville USACE Dam West Recreation Area
1989 IL-16, Shelbyville, IL
1,600 County residents only
March 20
Moultrie County
Location information to follow
https://www.moultriehealth.org/
800 County residents only
March 22
Oil Belt Christian Service Camp, Clay County
555 Park Road, Flora, IL
700 County residents only
As the spring planting season approaches, these rural vaccination clinics serve as an opportunity for farmers.
“Before the busy planting season gets underway, we urge eligible farmers and producers to find a vaccination center near them. In many cases, farmers are self-employed. As a reminder, there is no charge to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Insurance is not required, and the vaccine will be administered regardless of your immigration status,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, who is also chair of the governor's Rural Affairs Council.
