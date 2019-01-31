SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- People who qualify for opioid prescriptions can register for medical marijuana use under an Opioid Alternative Pilot Program that began Thursday.
By Thursday evening, four patients had completed the registration process and were eligible to buy medical marijuana in a licensed dispensary, and 19 more patients had registered for the program but were waiting for their physician’s certification, according to Melaney Arnold, spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“Opioids can be very addictive in a very short period of time, and we have seen a lot of opioid overdoses … so we understand people’s hesitancy to fill an opioid prescription,” Arnold said. “This offers them an alternative to manage their pain.”
The Opioid Alternative Pilot Program is part of the state’s Medical Cannabis Pilot Program, but registration for the two are separate, Arnold said, adding that patients cannot enroll in both programs.
To register for the opioid alternative program, patients’ physicians must complete a certification through the Illinois Cannabis Tracking System. After that, patients create a user account to register online. They can seek help from some local health departments or at licensed dispensaries.
“We’re hoping this registration system is very streamlined, makes it very easy, so if a person is ready with their physician’s certification, they can go online and register themselves and go into a dispensary and purchase it in a very streamlined manner,” Arnold said.
At ACI Alternative’s dispensary in Springfield, staff are preparing for an increase of patients seeking their services under the new program.
“Within a month or so, we expect a big influx of patients, and we believe in it so much, we’ve almost doubled our staff since September preparing for this day,” said Christine Karhliker, community outreach coordinator. “It’s so significant that all those people … will have access now.”