Johannes Favi, an immigrant from Benin, poses outside his home in Indianapolis, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. An Illinois law which was supposed to end federal agreements to detain immigrants in county jails in the New Year has been delayed. Immigrant rights activists nationwide have celebrated the law as a step toward ending practices they consider inhumane and costly. Although some counties argue it may complicate things for immigrants who may be moved further from family and legal help. Favi, formerly detained in Kankakee, Ill., has been active in pushing for the end of detention of immigrants. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)