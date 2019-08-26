SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A state lawmaker who serves 102nd District said he will run for another term.
State Rep. Brad Halbrook (R-Shelbyville) said Illinois needs conservative leadership.
“This past year was a difficult one for people in rural Illinois,” Halbrook said. “The far-left extremists who have hijacked the Democrat party pushed through one of the most radical agendas we have ever seen. They raised taxes to the tune of $45 billion and they pushed through radical measures such as an extreme abortion bill that provides a pathway for late-term abortions right up to the moment of birth. We need conservative leaders who will fight back and help put Illinois back on track.”
Halbrook also said he wants to continue pushing to have the state of Illinois separate from Chicago.
“I understand that it is a difficult process to form a new state separate from the City of Chicago, but there is a Constitutional process for this, and it has happened four times in our nation’s history,” Halbrook said. “The reason this movement has gained so much traction is because of the radical agenda being pushed by Chicago legislators. People in rural Illinois are tired of having their values be ignored and the more politicians in Chicago dismiss these efforts the more it serves to prove the point that the ideas and values of rural voters are being ignored.”
Finally, Halbrook said he wants to stop the progressive income tax plan signed by Gov. JB Pritzker. Voters are expected to decide on a possible constitutional amendment involving that plan during the November 2020 election.
“This is essentially a blank check for the very people who have created this financial mess in Illinois," he said. "Anyone who believes that the so-called ‘progressive income tax’ is just a tax increase for the rich is not facing the reality of this state. The very people who claim the progressive income tax is only going to affect the wealthiest people in this state are the same people who pushed through a tax increase to double the gas tax, which is a regressive tax on low income families.”
Halbrook was elected to his 102nd District seat in 2016. From 2012 to 2015, he served two terms as a representative in the 110th District.