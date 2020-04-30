WASHINGTON (WAND) - A letter from several Illinois lawmakers was sent to Governor JB Pritzker urging him to make a plan to reopen Illinois in phases.
The letter was sent by U.S. Reps. Rodeny Davis, Adam Kinzinger, John Shimkus, Darin LaHood and Mike Bost, urging Pritzker to make a plan that would begin a safe, phased reopening of businesses critical to the state's economy.
The lawmakers say they have heard from their constituents and are now asking the governor to take action.
The letter said in part:
“Illinois is a diverse state and the coronavirus has impacted communities in different ways. As we work to start the phased reopening here at home, we cannot do so with a blanket, one-size-fits-all plan. Sadly, this week marked the deadliest day Illinois has faced with the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and yet we still have several counties reporting zero cases of COVID-19. As we continue to face rising numbers of coronavirus in certain areas, we need to continue getting the necessary resources to aid those areas. But we also need to recognize that areas without any cases of the virus need to be treated differently.
“We’re urging Governor Pritzker to take a regional approach by starting the reopening process in low-risk areas. With improved and increased testing, and an emergency response plan in place should an outbreak occur, the Governor should move forward on allowing Illinoisans the opportunity to make informed decisions on how they can safely return to work. The federal government has done a great deal to help the State of Illinois, like funding for health care providers and economic boosts to small businesses, families, individuals, and more. Now is the time for Governor Pritzker to step up with a plan to reopen Illinois that prioritizes the health of our people and our economy. We stand ready to work with the Governor on this effort.”
The full letter can be read below:
