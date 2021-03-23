DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The deadly mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., is prompting a national conversation on gun control.
Illinois lawmakers, including Sen. Dick Durbin, and Gov. JB Pritzker, are weighing in.
“It just keeps coming at us. We are numb to the numbers,” Sen. Durbin said. “That has got to stop.”
Gun control remains one of the most divisive issues in this country, and Congress has not passed meaningful legislation on the topic in close to 30 years.
The shooting in Boulder that left ten people dead, including a police officer is now being called a “return to normal” after months without a mass shooting.
"They had family and friends, loves and passions and dreams for tomorrows that will no longer come for them,” Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver said.
Since the Columbine massacre in 1999, there have been at least 114 mass shootings in the United States with 1,300 victims.
"Those families who are mourning today because of gun violence in Colorado and Georgia and all across the country, we have to act so there's not more of you,” President Joe Biden said, calling for immediate action.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker echoed the words of the President in a statement saying "I call on our partners in Congress to take up meaningful and comprehensive gun control measures to prevent such senseless acts. Let the memory of those we lost not be forgotten."
Democrats, who now control the House and Senate, are hoping to act on gun control, but know they may not have the numbers to do so. The House recently passed two bills expanding background checks, but it would take ten republican Senators to join all democrats to pass reform and the battle lines are clearly drawn.
"Every time there is a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater,” Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said. "When you disarm law-abiding citizens, you make them more likely to be victims - if you want to stop these murders - go after the murderers
Illinois lawmakers are looking at a registry for anyone who owns an assault rifle in the state. Under HB 3222, the registration must take place within 90 days of the bill becoming law.
