SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools says there are more than 5,300 unfilled positions in schools across the state.
Senate Democratic leaders hope to address that issue head-on by passing a package of bills encouraging more people to teach in the state.
One plan could increase the number of days a substitute teacher can stay in a classroom. House Bill 3442 would allow subs to fill a vacancy left by a teacher for 90 days or until the end of a semester.
Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel (D-Shorewood), a former special education teacher, said she has seen and heard the struggles many district leaders face when they try to find a substitute teacher.
"By doing this, our students will continue to learn and grow with the consistency of the same person in the classroom," Loughran Cappel said. "We also need to support our teachers by encouraging people to join the profession and then stay in the profession."
A separate bill could remove the application fees for teaching licenses. Senate Bill 2236 would also remove the June 30 expiration date for short-term substitute teaching licenses.
Senators told reporters Thursday that low salaries, high turnover rates, and retiring teachers are some of the reasons Illinois is facing the crisis.
House Bill 3801 could provide $4,000 retention bonuses for two consecutive years to thank teachers working in public schools in low-income communities. Sen. Christopher Belt (D-Cahokia) said his plan could be an incentive for teachers to work in the most underserved areas.
"When looking at the big picture, this is truly a problem that affects us all, especially our youth," Belt said. "They deserve quality education, and we should be able to give them that."
Senate Democrats have also sponsored a plan to lift the annual pay cap for teachers with designations from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards who mentor other teachers or counselors. House Bill 1291 would raise the pay cap from $1,500 to $2,250.
"Teachers have a significant, lifelong impact on their students," said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford (D-Maywood). "The impact involves not just teaching particular academic skills, but fostering life skills, creativity and productivity that leads to positive outcomes for years to come."
House Bills 1291, 3801, and 3442 await votes on the Senate floor. Meanwhile, Senate Bill 2236 is assigned to the House Elementary & Secondary Education: Administration, Licensing, & Charter Schools Committee. The next committee hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.