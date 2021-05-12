ILLINOIS (WAND) - Lawmakers representing Illinois reacted Wednesday to U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney being removed from Republican leadership.
Cheney, who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, lost her position in Republican U.S. House leadership after speaking out against him. She was chair of the House Republican Conference.
A total of 10 Republican U.S. House members had voted for the former president to be impeached.
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger spoke in favor of Cheney via Twitter and to reporters.
"This is leadership. This is integrity. This is Liz Cheney," he said in a tweet. "And I’m damn proud to support her."
A statement from the office of U.S. Rep Rodney Davis thanked Cheney for her leadership in office.
“Liz is a good friend, and I thought she did a good job as conference chair. I’d like to thank her for her leadership," Davis said. "Our country has real problems that are going unaddressed - a crisis at the southern border, cyber attack on a major pipeline, gas shortages, inflation and rising food and gas prices, lackluster jobs report, an economy hampered by government, kids still not in school, Israel under attack by Hamas terrorists, the list goes on. Democrats are in total control of Washington, yet they refuse to work on real solutions to these problems we face. I’m 100% focused on policy solutions that will improve the lives of the families and taxpayers I represent, and that’s exactly what Congress should be focused on.”
Another statement came from U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood. He echoed similar sentiments to Davis.
“I am grateful for Congresswoman Cheney’s leadership as Conference Chair," LaHood said. "Under the Biden Administration and Democrat-controlled Washington, we have a crisis at our southern border, skyrocketing gas prices, and April jobs report that shows a lackluster recovery. I am committed to addressing these challenges and look forward to working to unite Republicans throughout Illinois and the country to fire Speaker Pelosi and take back the House in 2022.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.