SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It was a busy 2022 legislative session in Springfield. Dozens of bills are now headed to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk for signature.
One main focus was investing in police. The state plans to send money to local departments for everything from buying more body cameras and storage, to training and recruitment programs.
"Hiring, training and retaining officers is one of the strongest ways to ensure that officers are safe, that residents are protected and that communities are secure," State Sen. Scott Bennett said.
The Illinois Senate and House also each passed a proposal to offer child care to first responders who work overnight shifts.
"You have a firefighter, and he's at a fire - you can't punch a clock and walk away from a fire. So here's this person - there's no one to get your kids. But if you had a day care that was almost like a partner in this dilemma that people have," State Rep. Natalie Manley told WAND News.
There was also a focus on education this session. Proposed bills include provisions to make it easier for teachers and substitutes to keep up with certifications, protections for vaccinated teachers who get COVID-19, and help for college students.
"Textbook costs in particular have skyrocketed more than anything else, and that's saying something," Bennett explained.
Controversy surrounding the deaths of children and social workers within DCFS was also at the top of lawmakers' minds this year.
"This department is a stain on the state of Illinois," State Rep. Carol Ammons said on the House flood.
Bills passed will allow social workers to carry pepper spray. But there is bipartisan support for further investigations even after the session ends.
"We intend to look deeply into the function the operations and the misconduct of this department," Ammons added.
These bills must of course be signed by Pritzker before they become law. WAND News will continue following these developing stories.
