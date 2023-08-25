SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Learning can be difficult for children and adults who struggle with reading and comprehension. Illinois libraries and community literacy programs are receiving more than $27 million from the Secretary of State's office to help everyone succeed.
Fourteen groups across the Central Illinois region will receive money to help address unique needs for people of all ages.
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is awarding over $21.4 million in grants for library services in every corner of the state. However, Giannoulias explained Friday that there is also more than $5.7 million in funding for adult literacy programs.
"Throughout my tenure in this office, I assure you that our libraries will continue to have access to funding not only to benefit our personal enjoyment of discovery, but also to teach and inspire our young people," Giannoulias said.
Grants will help expand educational and training opportunities for library staff and increase access to news and information for the visually impaired. The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Illinois Radio Reader program received $31,370 Friday to boost the blind and physically handicapped radio information service.
"This is a very wide-reaching program and it provides access and equity to a population that might not have access to print," said Greg Polman, Senior Vice President of Chicago Lighthouse.
UIUC will also use over $907,500 to expand the state's library delivery service for academic and research materials.
Libraries and colleges spanning from Springfield to Danville will use funding to provide adult and family literacy programs. Community leaders said the funding is also critical for teaching basic language skills.
"It's just not learning English. It's learning how to communicate in this country," noted San O, Executive Director of the South-East Asia Center in Chicago. "Everything is different here from food, daily life, signage and where to go to how you interact with other people."
Recipients can use the grants to create mentoring programs for young people or provide online resources to narrow the digital divide as well.
"I truly believe that we can make the world and this state a better, stronger and more empathetic place through reading, freely sharing ideas, focusing on adult literacy and committing to a lifetime of learning," Giannoulias said.
Kaskaskia College, Parkland College, Danville Area Community College, Richland Community College, and Lincoln Land Community College received grants for their literacy programs.
Baby TALK, the C.E.F.S. Economic Opportunity Corporation, Mattoon Public Library, Petersburg Public Library, and Fishes & Loaves Outreach Ministries also received grants. Giannoulias recognized the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs with a $50,000 grant to support library services at the four veterans homes across the state.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.