(WAND) - Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White announced 29 libraries will be receiving a grant for Project Next Generation.
According to the release, $464,469 will be distributed to Illinois public libraries throughout the state. One of those libraries is the Decatur Public Library.
“I am committed to improving the lives of at-risk youth in Illinois,” said White. “I established this innovative program when I first became Secretary of State to give students an opportunity to receive hands-on experience with the latest technological tools through their local libraries.”
PNG is a mentoring program in Illinois libraries.
Below is the full list of libraries receiving the grants:
- Alpha Park Public Library District (Bartonville): $18,520
- Beardstown Houston Memorial Public Library: $16,205
- Brimfield Public Library District: $21,590
- Carbondale Public Library: $20,534
- Centralia Regional Library District: $10,000
- Chicago Public Library: $40,000
- Chicago Heights Free Public Library: $11,767
- Chicago Ridge Public Library: $7,642
- Robert R. Jones Public Library District (Coal Valley): $11,950
- Mississippi Valley Library District (Collinsville): $19,264
- Decatur Public Library: $14,900
- Elmwood Park Public Library: $12,500
- Geneseo Public Library District: $26,000
- Six Mile Regional Library District (Granite City): $9,854
- Harrisburg Public Library District: $7,711
- Joliet Public Library: $31,941
- Kankakee Public Library: $17,000
- LaSalle Public Library: $15,000
- Marion Carnegie Library: $14,350
- Matteson Area Public Library District: $18,400
- Moline Public Library: $10,800
- North Riverside Public Library District: $10,926
- Oglesby Public Library District: $11,472
- Peoria Public Library: $12,500
- Lillie M. Evans Library District
(Princeville): $13,345
- Richton Park Public Library District: $10,340
- Schaumburg Township District Library: $23,458
- Sparta Public Library: $12,500
- Thornton Public Library: $14,000