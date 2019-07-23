Songs, Stories, and Santa to be held at Decatur library

(WAND) - Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White announced 29 libraries will be receiving a grant for Project Next Generation. 

According to the release, $464,469 will be distributed to Illinois public libraries throughout the state. One of those libraries is the Decatur Public Library. 

“I am committed to improving the lives of at-risk youth in Illinois,” said White. “I established this innovative program when I first became Secretary of State to give students an opportunity to receive hands-on experience with the latest technological tools through their local libraries.”

PNG is a mentoring program in Illinois libraries. 

Below is the full list of libraries receiving the grants:

  • Alpha Park Public Library District (Bartonville): $18,520
  • Beardstown Houston Memorial Public Library: $16,205
  • Brimfield Public Library District: $21,590
  • Carbondale Public Library: $20,534
  • Centralia Regional Library District: $10,000
  • Chicago Public Library: $40,000
  • Chicago Heights Free Public Library: $11,767
  • Chicago Ridge Public Library: $7,642
  • Robert R. Jones Public Library District (Coal Valley): $11,950
  • Mississippi Valley Library District (Collinsville): $19,264
  • Decatur Public Library: $14,900
  • Elmwood Park Public Library: $12,500
  • Geneseo Public Library District: $26,000
  • Six Mile Regional Library District (Granite City): $9,854
  • Harrisburg Public Library District: $7,711
  • Joliet Public Library: $31,941
  • Kankakee Public Library: $17,000
  • LaSalle Public Library: $15,000
  • Marion Carnegie Library: $14,350
  • Matteson Area Public Library District: $18,400
  • Moline Public Library: $10,800
  • North Riverside Public Library District: $10,926
  • Oglesby Public Library District: $11,472
  • Peoria Public Library: $12,500
  • Lillie M. Evans Library District

(Princeville): $13,345

  • Richton Park Public Library District: $10,340
  • Schaumburg Township District Library: $23,458
  • Sparta Public Library: $12,500
  • Thornton Public Library: $14,000

