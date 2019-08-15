CHICAGO (WAND) - The Illinois Lottery announced two new features to make digital and mobile play easier for players.
Single-draw tickets for Pick 3, Pick 4 and Lucky Day Lotto are now available for purchase on the Lottery's website and mobile app. Before, Pick 3, Pick 4 and Lucky Day Lotto players were only able to purchase a minimum of one week's worth of these Lottery game tickets online via a subscription.
The change was made possible by a change in state law. House Bill 3661 allowed for the Illinois Lottery to offer all of its draw games online as single-draw tickets. Governor JB Pritzker signed the bill on June 28.
"Pick 3, Pick 4 and Lucky Day Lotto have long been some of the Lottery's most popular games," Illinois Lottery Acting Director Harold Mays said. "Allowing single-game internet sales, rather than subscription-only sales, for Pick 3, Pick 4 and Lucky Day Lotto levels the playing field for all our draw games online, and, hopefully, will attract new players to the Lottery because of the convenience and the avoidance of a subscription commitment."
The second feature now available is the ability to scan instant tickets on the Illinois Lottery mobile app to determine whether the ticket is a winner. The mobile app already included the ability to scan draw-game tickets purchased in retail.