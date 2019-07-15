CHICAGO (WAND) - Illinois Lottery is taking part in the celebration of Lottery Week.
Several lotteries across the U.S. and Canada are celebrating their contributions to community services. July 17 will be the official "Lottery Day" across the nation.
Proceeds from the lottery fund different programs in each jurisdiction. In Illinois the lottery helps fund education. In the fisical year 2018 the Illinois Lottery gave a record $719 million to the state's Common School Fund.
"In addition to providing fun games, the Illinois Lottery has contributed more than $20 billion in revenue to the State of Illinois since 1985, the majority of which goes to fund schools across Illinois," Illinois Lottery Acting Director Harold Mays said. "Our ambition is simple: create meaningful returns to the State and make Illinoisans proud of the Lottery."
The Illinois Lottery also helps fund capital projects and specialty causes in Illinois.
