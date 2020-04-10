(WAND) - The Illinois Lottery is extending the time frame in which winners can claim prizes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For players with prizes set to expire between March 16 and May 31, 2020, the lottery will extend time allowed to claim winning tickets through June 30, 2020.
The extension includes a $2 million Mega Millions prize that was unclaimed and set to expire last weekend. That ticket was bought from the Mobile station in Joliet at 1600 New Lenox Rd. for the April 5, 2019 Mega Millions draw. The winning numbers were 8-22-24-38-64 with a Mega Ball of 21.