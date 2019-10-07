(WAND) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Illinois Lottery is selling Carolyn Adams Ticket for the Cure scratch offs to help raise funds for breast cancer research and treatment in Illinois.
"Since its inception, this ticket has raised more than $13 million to support breast cancer research, awareness and education in Illinois," Illinois Lottery Acting Director Harold Mays said. "The Illinois Lottery is committed to supporting good causes like this, and the Carolyn Adams Ticket for the Cure gives players a unique opportunity to join the fight."
One hundred percent of the profits from the Carolyn Adams Ticket for the Cure go to organizations throughout the state that help fight breast cancer in the form of Illinois Department of Public Health grants. These grants help fund medical research, increase breast cancer awareness and aid organizations fighting breast cancer across Illinois.
"As the fight against breast cancer continues, it's important to note the strides we have made in raising awareness and providing support to those affected." said IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike, M.D. "This program has benefitted so many of our most vulnerable communities in the fight against breast cancer, and we are excited to continue to be able to serve these communities with the proceeds from this Ticket for the Cure."
"On average, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes," said Sue Armato, Executive Director at The Cancer Support Center, a Mokena-based center that provides support and guidance to those living with a cancer diagnosis in the form of therapeutic and wellness programs. "Our programs, resources and services are invaluable to those we serve in the cancer community, and the funds we have received from the Ticket for the Cure help support those efforts."
The first Ticket for the Cure launched in 2006. It was renamed the "Carolyn Adams Ticket for the Cure" in 2011 in honor of former Illinois Lottery Superintendent Carolyn Adams, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2007.
Each Carolyn Adams Ticket for the Cure costs $3. The ticket features a top prize of $50,000.