(WAND) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton is hosting a live streaming event discussing Black men's mental health.
The event will be a multi-generational conversation that will be held Wednesday evening.
It is called Boys to Men: Emmett Till to George Floyd and Beyond.
The event will go from 6 to 7 p.m.
It will be streamed on Facebook and Twitter.
