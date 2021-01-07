WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC CHICAGO) - An Illinois man was among more than a dozen people arrested by police after storming the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power.
U.S. Capitol police reported an Inverness man was arrested for "unlawful entry" Wednesday as thousands of people breached the building.
The Illinois resident was one of 10 people arrested for unlawful entry, another four were arrested by Capitol police on other charges, including assaulting a police officer and possession of an unregistered firearm, according to a release Thursday morning.
