KEWANEE, Ill. (WAND) – A Galesburg man has been arrested after police say he used Facebook to entice an 11-year-old child to have sex with him. Now police in Kewanee are warning parents to keep a close watch on their children’s social media accounts for suspicious activity.
Police arrested 52-year-old Alan J. Beaty of Galesburg after they received a complaint of Beaty sending sexually explicit photos to the child on Jan. 29.
Beaty also requested the child send back explicit photos of himself and tried to set up a meeting with the child, police say.
Preliminary charges including indecent solicitation to commit predatory sexual assault have been filed against Beaty. He’s being held on a $500,00 bond in the Henry County Jail.