MADISON, Ill. (WAND) - A man charged with animal cruelty in Madison Illinois has entered a guilty plea.
Court documents show, Rodney Johnson was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday in connection to the abuse of dog named Charlie. Johnson received the maximum of five years for the charges.
In February, the 45-year-old was charge with one count of animal torture and one count of aggravated animal cruelty.
Johnson poured chemicals on Charlie, court documents say.
Fortunately, Charlie has beaten the odds and he’s expected to gain back his eyesight that was lost during the abuse.
When he was first seen by veterinarians, his chances of survival were less than 10 percent, Pound Pets Founder Deb White said back in February.