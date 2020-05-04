(WAND) - An Illinois carpetner who built crosses and traveled the country to honor victims of mass shootings and other tragedies has died.
Greg Zanis daughter shared the new of this death on social media. He died of bladder cancer and was 69.
"R.I.P. Dad," Susie Zanis wrote on Facebook, according to NBC Chicago. "I know you were ready to go but we weren't ready to lose you."
In December Zanis retired from making his memorial project after 25 years. Zanis started Crosses for Losses to make handmade crosses that bore the names of victims killed in mass shootings. He also made crosses for natural disasters and other acts of terror.
He told NBC News when announcing his retirement last year that the effort had been exhausting, and his task only grew more frequent in recent years with the increased scale of mass shootings, including 26 children and adults killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut; nearly 50 people killed in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida; and more than 50 in the Las Vegas concert shooting the following year.
Zanis' work began as a tribute to his own father-in-law who was murdered in 1996, he said.
"This is all they have left," Zanis said of the families in an interview with NBC's Lester Holt from El Paso after the mass shooting there. "I know it means the world to them."
