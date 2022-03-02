SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Manufacturers' Association is launching its third annual "Makers Madness" contest, a bracket-style tournament in which the public will vote on which product earns the 2022 title of The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.
Presented by Comcast Business, the contest recognizes the work of manufacturers across Illinois.
Illinois manufacturers produce everything from vaccines and medical treatments to electric vehicles and components used for space exploration.
Nominations for The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois are now being accepted at www.makersmadnessil.com.
That is also where voting will take place throughout the contest.
Any product manufactured in Illinois can be nominated.
Qualifying products must be made in Illinois, but the manufacturers’ headquarters do not need to be located in the state.
Nominations will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. on March 20.
Voting to narrow the field to the Top 16 products will begin March 22 with consecutive rounds of voting taking place each week. The contest will end with an awards ceremony on April 27 when The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois will be named.
“Manufacturing has always played a vital role in Illinois’ economy and this contest is a celebration of the innovation and ingenuity that sets our industry apart. It’s also a reminder about the importance of investing in American manufacturing as the pandemic created global supply disruptions that could be minimized by ensuring production remains here at home. We also celebrate the amazing women and men who make these great products,” said Mark Denzler, President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. “We look forward to a robust and friendly competition and are excited to showcase the many fantastic products made right here in Illinois.”
Previous contest winners include the 797F Mining Truck manufactured by Caterpillar, Inc. in Decatur, which is the world’s largest mechanical truck, and the Self-Regulating Traffic Signal Heater by Termico Technologies in Elk Grove Village, which uses conductive particles to heat traffic signals so they remain free of ice and snow and traffic can safely navigate our roadways.
“Comcast is proud to support Illinois’ manufacturing sector and help bring local innovations to light for the world to see through the Makers Madness contest,” said Sean McCarthy, Comcast’s Regional Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Initiatives. “It’s exciting to watch the role connectivity and technology play in one of our most important economic sectors grow and know that Comcast helps power one of our state’s most historic and dynamic economic engines.”
Timeline of events:
March 2 – March 20: Nominations accepted at www.makersmadnessil.com
March 22 – April 3: Voting on nominations to determine Top 16
April 5 – April 10: First round of voting to determine Top 8
April 12 – April 17: Second round of voting to determine Top 4
April 19 – April 24: Final round of voting
April 27: Winner of The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois announced
