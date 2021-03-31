(WAND) - The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association has issued the following statement regarding SB 2140, legislation proposed by the IMA that would protect businesses from, what they call, "frivolous" lawsuits:
“Manufacturers, doctors, hospitals, schools, universities and other employers that took countless steps to keep people safe during a global pandemic deserve protection from frivolous lawsuits. These pandemic heroes should not be punished with costly lawsuits when they acted in good faith and followed rapidly changing public health guidance to protect workers and minimize the spread of the virus,” said Mark Denzler, president & CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. “At the same time, Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie and the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association are offering a balanced and common-sense reform that allows individuals access to courts and does not protect entities that participated in reckless conduct or other bad acts.”
More than 30 states have enacted liability protections or implemented them through executive orders.
During the early days of the pandemic, Gov. JB Pritzker issued an executive order providing short-term liability protections for Illinois health care providers, recognizing the negative impact of these lawsuits on frontline workers.
