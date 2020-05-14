CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The 2020 Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon Race, which was once put on hold has now been canceled, according to organizers.
The race was originally postponed on March 12, however after organizers spoke with numerous local government and health officials, it was clear that holding the race was no longer an option for this year.
"The size, scope, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic finds communities like Champaign-Urbana in an ongoing state of uncertainty, with no clear picture of what the coming months will look like. Given this uncertainty—and our keen awareness of how much the ongoing postponement status weighs on everyone who looked forward to achieving their race goals—with deep sadness we are announcing the CANCELLATION of our 2020 Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon Race Weekend," a Facebook post read.
The cancellation is unfortunate, but the right decision, the post also said.
Organizers say they are moving on and the countdown to the 2021 race weekend is underway.
If you were registered for 2020 Race Weekend, please check your email for your options and next steps. If you have questions, please refer to the race's FAQ page here: https://illinoismarathon.com/2020-race-cancellation/. If you were not registered for 2020 Race Weekend and would like to race virtually, please sign up on our website.
