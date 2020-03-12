Illinois marathon

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The 2020 Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon has been postponed due to COVID-19. 

The race announced the news on Twitter on Thursday. Officials say they are following guidlines now in place on the U of I campus. 

Officials say they are working with the university now to confirm a new date sometime in the second half of the year. 

The race was originally scheduled to take place on the weekend of April 23-25. A new date will be announced as soon as possible. 