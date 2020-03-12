CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The 2020 Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon has been postponed due to COVID-19.
The race announced the news on Twitter on Thursday. Officials say they are following guidlines now in place on the U of I campus.
It is with a heavy heart we announce 2020 Race Weekend is being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic & guidelines now in place on the U of I campus. However, we are overjoyed to be working with University officials to confirm a NEW date sometime in the second half of the year! pic.twitter.com/s39lfxUjYJ— Illinois Marathon (@ILMarathon) March 12, 2020
Officials say they are working with the university now to confirm a new date sometime in the second half of the year.
The race was originally scheduled to take place on the weekend of April 23-25. A new date will be announced as soon as possible.