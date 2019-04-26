CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon will be held this weekend in Champaign.
Races include the marathon, marathon relay, half marathon, wheelchair half marathon, I-Challenges, Illini-Badger Challenge, 10K, 5K, and a youth run.
A 5K run and walk will be held at 7:30 Friday evening starting at Oak St., south of St. Mary's Rd.
Wheelchair half-marathon starts at 7:01 Saturday morning at First St. and St. Mary's Rd.
Starting at 7:03 a.m. will be the marathon, marathon relay, and half marathon start at 7:03.
Finally on Saturday the 10K run and walk starts around 7:35.
The boarded streets of First and Green will be closed starting at 6:30 a.m. Fourth St. will close around 7:30 a.m.
The area of First from Gregory to Green is expected to be clear of runners by 8 a.m.
A youth run will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium at the Great West Hall.
An annual post race party will be held at 8 p.m. at The City Center at Fat City, 505 S. Chestnut in Champaign.
