ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WAND) – Two Illinois men find themselves behind bars this weekend after crimes committed in Indiana.
Officials say 40-year-old Joshua Lankster, and 36-year-old Trevor Henke, both of Paris, Illinois, face level 5 felony charges. That’s after the Parke County Sheriff's Department investigated a burglary at Williams Storage Units in Lyford, Indiana.
Deputies noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot, but the occupants fled on foot. Based on the vehicle registration, authorities coordinated with the Paris Police Department to identify the suspects.
Vermillion County Indiana Sheriff's deputies later located Lankster and Henke walking near the Illinois state line. They were taken into custody and are currently being held at the Parke County Jail pending posting of bond.