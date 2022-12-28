(WAND) - The Illinois minimum wage will be increasing by $1 January 1, bringing it to $13 an hour.
Minimum wage workers are told to keep a close eye on their paychecks to make sure those checks reflect the new minimum wage pay.
There have been five increases in the state minimum wage since legislation was signed in 2019 to establish a schedule of wage increases which will increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.
“Illinois workers deserve a minimum wage that keeps up with the rising costs of living,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “That’s why, during my first year as Governor, we raised the minimum wage with a gradual ramp to $15 an hour. Starting January 1st, minimum wage workers will get a raise and businesses will continue receiving tax credits for providing their workforce with a living wage.”
The minimum wage for workers who regularly earn tips will increase to $7.80 an hour on January 1; these workers must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips, or the employer is required to make up the difference. Workers under 18 who work fewer than 650 hours a year will earn a minimum wage of $10.50 per hour beginning January 1.
All employers in Illinois are required to post the “Your Rights Under Illinois Employment Laws” poster in the workplace where notices to employees are regularly posted.
“Minimum wage laws improve the standard of living for all workers of our state,” said Jane R. Flanagan, Director at the Illinois Department of Labor. “Employers and employees should be aware of the increase to the minimum wage in Illinois.”
